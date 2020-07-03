Ryanair, Irish Pilots Reach Agreement On Pay Cuts - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) welcomed acceptance by 100% of its Irish Pilots of a 4-year agreement which includes a 20% pay reduction, restored over 4 years, to minimise Irish Pilot job losses. The company has also signed agreements with the Fórsa union for its Irish based cabin crew and the UNITE union for UK cabin crew on up to 10% pay reductions, fully restored over 4 years.

Ryanair's CEO Eddie Wilson said: "We welcome this week's results in both Ireland and the UK of acceptance of a 4-year agreement on 20% pay cuts and productivity improvements on rosters and flexible working patterns to save the maximum number of Irish and UK Pilot jobs."

