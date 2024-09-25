Ryanair To Invest $200 Mln For Growth In Sweden After Govt's Decision To Abolish Aviation Tax

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L), a low-cost airline, announced Wednesday significant growth and expansion plans in Sweden with $200 million investment, following the Swedish Govt's decision to abolish Aviation Tax from July 1, 2025.

In a statement, Ryanair said the Government's decision to abolish the Aviation Tax is pragmatic and forward-thinking. This will lower high access costs and make Sweden more competitive and attractive for airlines.

Ryanair said it will rapidly increase capacity in Sweden by adding 2 extra B737 aircraft to its Sweden-based fleet, with $200 million investment, for Summer 2025, creating 60 new high-paid jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers locally. The company also plans to deliver 10 new Ryanair routes for Swedish citizens/visitors.

Meanwhile, the company noted that its proposed investment, the positive effect of tax reductions and Govt's efforts to seek more airline investment and growth will be hit by any potential airport charge increase for 2025 by airport operator Swedavia.

Ryanair's CEO Eddie Wilson noted that the harmful Aviation Tax has been holding back Sweden's post-Covid recovery and stifling traffic, jobs, and economic growth.

Wilson said, "Abolishing this tax will bring Sweden's cost competitiveness more in line with its EU counterparts and allow Ryanair to deliver record growth and investment in Sweden.... This reduction in tax will also act as a platform for further investment in aircraft, connectivity, tourism and jobs."

Ryanair is launching a seat sale with flights from SEK 189 only at ryanair.com to celebrate the Govt's decision to abolish the Aviation Tax and bolster Sweden's post-Covid recovery.

The company said it recorded extraordinary growth in traffic to date, with Ryanair traffic in Sweden at 160% of pre-Covid levels.

