Ryanair: Illegal Baggage Fines In Spain In Breach Of EU Law - Quick Facts

November 22, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) said it has instructed lawyers to immediately appeal Spain's baggage fines. The company believes these fines have been invented by Spain's Consumer Affairs Ministry for political reasons, and are in breach of EU law.

"Today's illegal fines in Spain are in breach of EU law (Reg 1008/2008) and will be overturned by the EU Courts, which have repeatedly defended the right of all EU airlines to set prices and policies, free from Government interference," Ryanair's Michael O'Leary said.

