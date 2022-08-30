Ryanair 'hopeful' of hitting 1 billion euro profit this year - CEO

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I is hopeful of earning an after-tax profit of more than 1 billion euros this year, a return to pre-COVID profitability, but it is not certain, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"Will we get back to profitability of over a billion (euros)? I'm hopeful. But again there is too much uncertainty this winter over Ukraine, and also the recession," said O'Leary, who in late July told investors it was too soon to provide meaningful profit guidance for the year to March 31, 2023.

"Hopefully we'll get back to profitability of over a billion but not certain. Put it this way: we are doing our best," O'Leary said.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

