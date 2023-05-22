News & Insights

Ryanair Holdings Turns To Profit In FY23; Total Revenues Up 124%

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported pretax profit of 1.4 billion euros for year ended March 31, 2023 compared to a loss of 429.8 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 1.15 euros compared to a loss of 0.21 euros. Pre except. pretax profit was 1.57 billion euros compared to a loss a of 560.3 million euros. The Group said the profit was due to strong traffic recovery, improving fares, industry leading cost base and advantageous fuel hedges.

Total operating revenues increased to 10.78 billion euros from 4.80 billion euros, last year. Traffic rose 74% to 168.6 million. Scheduled revenue grew over 160% to 6.93 billion euros.

Ryanair Holdings posted a loss of 154 million euros in its fourth quarter.

