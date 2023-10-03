News & Insights

Markets

Ryanair Holdings Sept. Passenger Traffic Up 9% YoY - Quick Facts

October 03, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY), on Tuesday, reported an increase of 9 percent in passenger traffic for the month of September, 2023, compared to a year ago. Load factor for the month remained unchanged compared to previous year. Ryanair operated over 97,350 flights in September, 2023.

For the month of September, guests were 17.4 million compared to 15.9 million, last year. Load factor was at 94%, flat with last year.

For the rolling period, guests were 178.9 million, an increase of 17% from last year. Load factor was 94%, up 4 percentage points.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.