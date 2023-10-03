Ryanair Holdings Sept. Passenger Traffic Up 9% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY), on Tuesday, reported an increase of 9 percent in passenger traffic for the month of September, 2023, compared to a year ago. Load factor for the month remained unchanged compared to previous year. Ryanair operated over 97,350 flights in September, 2023.

For the month of September, guests were 17.4 million compared to 15.9 million, last year. Load factor was at 94%, flat with last year.

For the rolling period, guests were 178.9 million, an increase of 17% from last year. Load factor was 94%, up 4 percentage points.

