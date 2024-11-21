Ryanair Holdings Sees Stake Increase by Parvus

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings to over 9% through equity swaps, highlighting a significant shift in the airline’s financial instruments ownership. This move emphasizes Parvus’s growing influence in Ryanair’s voting rights, as part of its broader investment strategy. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects potential changes in the dynamics of Ryanair’s shareholder structure.

