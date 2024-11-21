News & Insights

Stocks

Ryanair Holdings Sees Stake Increase by Parvus

November 21, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings to over 9% through equity swaps, highlighting a significant shift in the airline’s financial instruments ownership. This move emphasizes Parvus’s growing influence in Ryanair’s voting rights, as part of its broader investment strategy. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects potential changes in the dynamics of Ryanair’s shareholder structure.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.