Ryanair Holdings Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has been notified by HSBC Holdings plc about a change in the nature of major holdings, with HSBC’s total voting rights now standing at 11.309%. This adjustment reflects a combination of direct and indirect holdings, as well as financial instruments, underscoring a slightly reduced position from previous levels. Investors may want to keep an eye on such shifts, as they can influence market dynamics and company governance.

