News & Insights

Stocks

Ryanair Holdings Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

October 30, 2024 — 02:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has been notified by HSBC Holdings plc about a change in the nature of major holdings, with HSBC’s total voting rights now standing at 11.309%. This adjustment reflects a combination of direct and indirect holdings, as well as financial instruments, underscoring a slightly reduced position from previous levels. Investors may want to keep an eye on such shifts, as they can influence market dynamics and company governance.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.