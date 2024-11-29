Ryanair Holdings Sees Major Shareholder Shift

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has reported that Bank of America Corporation has crossed a 5% threshold in voting rights, primarily through acquisitions of financial instruments. This development highlights significant movement in Ryanair’s shareholder composition, potentially influencing market dynamics. Investors may find this change noteworthy as it could impact Ryanair’s strategic decisions and stock performance.

