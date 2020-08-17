Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (Symbol: RYAAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.22, changing hands as low as $73.87 per share. Ryanair Holdings plc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYAAY's low point in its 52 week range is $44.44 per share, with $96.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.96.

