Ryanair Holdings Reveals Total Voting Rights Update

Ryanair Holdings has announced its total voting rights, with an issued share capital comprising 1,084,061,942 Ordinary Shares, each valued at €0.006. This figure is crucial for shareholders to assess their notification requirements regarding their interests in the company. Shareholders and investors can use this information to track changes in their ownership stakes and comply with regulatory requirements.

