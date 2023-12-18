Ryanair Holdings Plc - ADR (RYAAY) Price Target Increased by 8.99% to 138.35

The average one-year price target for Ryanair Holdings Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been revised to 138.35 / share. This is an increase of 8.99% from the prior estimate of 126.94 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 134.64 to a high of 146.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.97% from the latest reported closing price of 130.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryanair Holdings Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAAY is 0.68%, a decrease of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 137,507K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAAY is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,549K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,023K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAAY by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,060K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAAY by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,262K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAAY by 65.73% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,246K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,440K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAAY by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 6,148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,684K shares, representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAAY by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Ryanair Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ryanair DAC is an Irish ultra low-cost carrier founded in 1984. It is headquartered in Swords, Dublin, Ireland and has its primary operational bases at Dublin and London Stansted airports.

