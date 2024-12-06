Ryanair Holdings Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ryanair Holdings has repurchased and canceled over 215,000 shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. The shares were acquired at varying prices, with the ordinary shares averaging €19.25 and the American Depositary Shares at $23.38. This action aligns with the company’s previously announced financial strategies aimed at optimizing capital structure.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.