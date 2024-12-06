Ryanair Holdings Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.
Ryanair Holdings has repurchased and canceled over 215,000 shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. The shares were acquired at varying prices, with the ordinary shares averaging €19.25 and the American Depositary Shares at $23.38. This action aligns with the company’s previously announced financial strategies aimed at optimizing capital structure.
