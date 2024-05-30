Ryanair Holdings Executes Share Buy-Back Plan

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of a total of 180,000 ordinary shares and 299,750 Ordinary Shares underlying the American Depositary Shares at varying prices, as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme. Additionally, the company acquired an extra 201,700 Ordinary Shares outside of the programme. All shares acquired under these transactions will be cancelled as per the company’s announcement on May 21, 2024.

