News & Insights

Stocks

Ryanair Holdings Executes Share Buy-Back Plan

May 30, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of a total of 180,000 ordinary shares and 299,750 Ordinary Shares underlying the American Depositary Shares at varying prices, as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme. Additionally, the company acquired an extra 201,700 Ordinary Shares outside of the programme. All shares acquired under these transactions will be cancelled as per the company’s announcement on May 21, 2024.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.