Ryanair Holdings Executes Major Share Buy-Back

May 23, 2024 — 07:59 am EDT

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced a significant share buy-back event, purchasing 180,000 ordinary shares and 450,000 shares underlying the American Depositary Shares for cancellation as part of an existing program initiated on May 21, 2024. The shares were bought back at varying prices, with the highest being €18.50 and $25.15 respectively. This step is part of the company’s strategy to reduce share capital and potentially increase the value of remaining shares.

