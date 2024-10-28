Ryanair Holdings Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has repurchased and canceled a total of 257,000 ordinary shares as part of their existing buy-back program. The average price for the shares was approximately €17.75 and $22.48 for the American Depositary Shares. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

