Ryanair Holdings Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Ryanair Holdings has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 53,777 ordinary shares and 134,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. The company paid a volume-weighted average price of €17.5803 per ordinary share and $22.3419 per American Depositary Share.

