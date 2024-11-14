News & Insights

Stocks

Ryanair Holdings Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 200,000 ordinary shares as part of their ongoing share buy-back program. This strategic move reflects Ryanair’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, with share prices reflecting strong market activity. Investors keen on stock performance may find this development noteworthy as it impacts the company’s share capital structure.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.