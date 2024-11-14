Ryanair Holdings Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 200,000 ordinary shares as part of their ongoing share buy-back program. This strategic move reflects Ryanair’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, with share prices reflecting strong market activity. Investors keen on stock performance may find this development noteworthy as it impacts the company’s share capital structure.

