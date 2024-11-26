Ryanair Holdings Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ryanair Holdings has announced a significant buy-back of its shares, purchasing and cancelling over 224,000 ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move is aimed at bolstering shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure, which could attract interest from investors looking at Ryanair’s financial strategies.
For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.