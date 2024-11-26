Ryanair Holdings Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced a significant buy-back of its shares, purchasing and cancelling over 224,000 ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move is aimed at bolstering shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure, which could attract interest from investors looking at Ryanair’s financial strategies.

