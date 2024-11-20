Ryanair Holdings Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.
Ryanair Holdings has announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 234,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, with buy-back prices averaging €18.49 per share and $22.23 for American Depositary Shares. The strategy aims to optimize capital structure and return on investment for shareholders.
