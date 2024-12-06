News & Insights

Ryanair Holdings Declares FY25 Interim Dividend

December 06, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced an interim dividend of €0.223 per share for FY25, payable on February 26, 2025, to shareholders on record by January 17, 2025. The company offers an International Payments Service for overseas shareholders to receive dividends in their local currency. Investors should be aware of the Dividend Withholding Tax, which stands at 25%, unless an exemption form is submitted.

