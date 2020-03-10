Ryanair Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RYAAY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (Symbol: RYAAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.79, changing hands as high as $73.96 per share. Ryanair Holdings plc shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYAAY's low point in its 52 week range is $55.75 per share, with $96.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.54.

