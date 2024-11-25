Ryanair Holdings Boosts Value with Share Buy-Back

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the purchase and cancellation of over 49,000 ordinary shares and 113,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The transaction involved varying prices per share, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. This move indicates Ryanair’s commitment to managing its capital structure effectively.

