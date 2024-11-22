Ryanair Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the repurchase and cancellation of a significant batch of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, saw the company acquire 144,465 ordinary shares and 93,000 American Depositary Shares at a volume-weighted average price of €18.3600 and US$21.6627, respectively. Investors in the stock market might find this strategy appealing as it often signals confidence in the company’s future performance.

