Ryanair Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 22, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the repurchase and cancellation of a significant batch of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, saw the company acquire 144,465 ordinary shares and 93,000 American Depositary Shares at a volume-weighted average price of €18.3600 and US$21.6627, respectively. Investors in the stock market might find this strategy appealing as it often signals confidence in the company’s future performance.

