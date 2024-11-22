Ryanair Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ryanair Holdings has announced the repurchase and cancellation of a significant batch of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, saw the company acquire 144,465 ordinary shares and 93,000 American Depositary Shares at a volume-weighted average price of €18.3600 and US$21.6627, respectively. Investors in the stock market might find this strategy appealing as it often signals confidence in the company’s future performance.
For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.