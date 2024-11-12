News & Insights

Stocks

Ryanair Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 12, 2024 — 10:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 45,600 ordinary shares and 134,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The average price paid per ordinary share was €19.1454, and for American Depositary Shares, it was $23.1542. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial stability.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.