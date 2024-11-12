Ryanair Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 45,600 ordinary shares and 134,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The average price paid per ordinary share was €19.1454, and for American Depositary Shares, it was $23.1542. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial stability.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.