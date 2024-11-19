Ryanair Holdings Announces Share Buy-Back and Cancellation

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the cancellation of over 223,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares, including those underlying American Depositary Shares, were repurchased at an average price of €18.6862 and $22.1872, respectively. This move is part of Ryanair’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

