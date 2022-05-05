Ryanair has no plans yet for new bond issue

DUBLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I has no plans yet to tap the bond market to finance its Boeing BA.N 737 MAX deliveries but it is ready to move at short notice should attractive opportunities arise, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said on Thursday.

"We continue to be opportunistic ... lowest costs will really determine what we're going to do," Sorahan told the Airfinance Journal conference in Dublin, adding that sale-and-leaseback or secured debt could be alternative financing options to help pay for the company's order of 210 MAX jets.

