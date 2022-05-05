Commodities
BA

Ryanair has no plans yet for new bond issue

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Ryanair has no plans yet to tap the bond market to finance its Boeing 737 MAX deliveries but it is ready to move at short notice should attractive opportunities arise, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said on Thursday.

DUBLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I has no plans yet to tap the bond market to finance its Boeing BA.N 737 MAX deliveries but it is ready to move at short notice should attractive opportunities arise, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said on Thursday.

"We continue to be opportunistic ... lowest costs will really determine what we're going to do," Sorahan told the Airfinance Journal conference in Dublin, adding that sale-and-leaseback or secured debt could be alternative financing options to help pay for the company's order of 210 MAX jets.

(Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by David Goodman )

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular