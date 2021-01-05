Markets

Ryanair Group Dec. Traffic Down 83% YoY - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA.L, RYAAY) announced that, for the month of December, Ryanair Group traffic declined 83 percent year-on-year to 1.9 million guests from 11.2 million guests, previous year. Ryanair operated approx. 22% of its normal December schedule with a 73% load factor as Covid-19 continues to impact traffic.

For the rolling annual period, Ryanair Group traffic declined 66 percent to 52.1 million guests from 152.4 million guests, previous year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, Europe's largest airline group, is the parent company of Buzz, Lauda, Malta Air & Ryanair.

