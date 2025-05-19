Ryanair FY25 Profit Down 16%, But Expects Profit Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY), an Irish airline company, reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of parent for the year ended March 31, 2025 declined about 16% to 1.612 billion euros from last year's 1.917 billion euros, with earnings per share decreasing to 1.4549 euros from 1.6743 euros in the previous year.

Annual profit before tax was 1.784 billion euros down 16% from 2.128 billion euros in the prior year.

But annual total operating revenues rose about 4% to 13.949 billion euros from 13.444 billion euros in the previous year.

Annual scheduled revenues rose 1% year-over-year to 9.23 billion euros as a 7% decline in fares drove strong traffic growth of 9% to just over 200 million passengers. Ancillary revenues for the year rose 10% year-over-year to 4.72 billion euros due to 9% traffic growth and 1% higher spend per passenger.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2026, the company expects traffic to grow by just 3% to 206 million passengers due to constrained/delayed Boeing deliveries.

With limited visibility, the company currently expects pricing for the second quarter to recover some of the 7% decline it experienced in the prior year.

The company cautiously expects to recover most, but not all, of last year's 7% fare decline, which should result in reasonable net profit growth in fiscal year 2026. However, it is far too early to provide any meaningful guidance, the company said.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.