Ryanair FY22 Loss Narrows On Higher Traffic; Sees Profit, Traffic Growth In FY23 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Low fares airline Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Monday that its fiscal year 2022 loss before tax narrowed to 429.8 million euros from last year's loss of 1.11 billion euros.

Net loss attributable to equity holders of parent was 240.8 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 1.02 billion euros. Loss per share was 0.2130 euro, compared to loss of 0.9142 euro last year.

In this year, adjusted pre-tax loss was 560.3 million euros, and adjusted attributable net loss was 355 million euros.

Total operating revenues surged 193 percent to 4.80 billion euros from last year's 1.64 billion euros.

Traffic surged 253 percent to 97.1 million customers from 27.5 million customers last year.

Load Factor grew 11 percentage points to 82 percent from last year's 71 percent.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to return to reasonable profitability in fiscal 2023, despite limited first-half visibility and almost zero second-half visibility, 20% unhedged fuel and the significant risks posed by both the invasion of Ukraine and Covid.

The company added that it is impractical- if not impossible- to provide a sensible or accurate profit guidance range at this time.

Ryanair plans to grow full year traffic to 165 million from 97 million last year and 149 million in the pre-Covid period.

