Markets

Ryanair Extends Share Buyback Program To 2026

August 18, 2025 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L), Monday announced an extension of its ongoing share buyback program, originally set to run until May 19, 2026.

The company has amended its agreements with brokers Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG and J&E Davy Unlimited, allowing the program to continue until December 31, 2026.

The 750-million-euro program covers the repurchase of ordinary shares and shares underlying American Depositary Shares. Ryanair noted that the scale and timing of repurchases will depend on market conditions, legal requirements, and other programme terms.

Ryanair launched the programme in May 2025 as part of its ongoing strategy to return capital to shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.