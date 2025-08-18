Ryanair Extends Share Buyback Program To 2026

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L), Monday announced an extension of its ongoing share buyback program, originally set to run until May 19, 2026.

The company has amended its agreements with brokers Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG and J&E Davy Unlimited, allowing the program to continue until December 31, 2026.

The 750-million-euro program covers the repurchase of ordinary shares and shares underlying American Depositary Shares. Ryanair noted that the scale and timing of repurchases will depend on market conditions, legal requirements, and other programme terms.

Ryanair launched the programme in May 2025 as part of its ongoing strategy to return capital to shareholders.

