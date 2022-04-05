Commodities

Ryanair expects summer fares to be 5-10% higher than in 2019

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Ryanair expects average air fares during this year's summer peak season to be 5-10% higher than pre-pandemic prices in the same period of 2019, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"What we're seeing at the moment is prices are slightly lower than they were in 2019, pre-COVID, through March, April and May. They're somewhere between 5% and 10% higher at the moment through June, July, August and September," O'Leary told the Irish Independent.

"I think fares will be up this year in the peak summer months by between 5% and 10%."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman )

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

