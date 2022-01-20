Commodities

Ryanair expects higher Europe fares in the sector this summer

Contributor
Conor Humphries Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ryanair expects a 10-15% fall in available short-haul seats across Europe next summer to push up average fares in the sector compared to pre-pandemic levels, a senior executive told journalists on Thursday.

DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I expects a 10-15% fall in available short-haul seats across Europe next summer to push up average fares in the sector compared to pre-pandemic levels, a senior executive told journalists on Thursday.

"The macro view of this is that there are less seats in Europe, so broadly fares will be higher. They have to be," said Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the largest airline in the Ryanair Group.

He declined to comment on whether he expected Ryanair's average fares to be higher, citing reporting restrictions ahead of the company's third-quarter financial results on Jan. 31.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 236 1915;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular