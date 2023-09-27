Ryanair expects delivery disruptions from Boeing to linger through mid-2024 - Bloomberg News

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I faces broad delivery delays of the 737 Max aircraft as Boeing BA.N deals with the latest supplier glitch afflicting the jet, with disruptions poised to linger through mid-2024, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Boeing advised the Irish low-cost carrier at a meeting this week that it will only be able to deliver 14 of the 27 aircraft due by late December, according to the report, which cited an interview with the company's CEO.

The setback is the result of quality lapses at Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N, which builds the jet's frame, Bloomberg News said.

Boeing aims to push back some of the handovers into the peak summer period next year, while Ryanair wants the planes sooner, the report said.

Ryanair did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Boeing delivered only 35 planes globally in August, its lowest number since April, as it struggles with time-consuming work needed to correct a manufacturing defect on the bestselling 737 MAX.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

