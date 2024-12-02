Ryanair Expands Share Buy-Back Program to Boost Value

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the purchase and cancellation of 73,275 of its ordinary shares and 99,626 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at an average price of €18.3376 per ordinary share and $22.0621 per American Depositary Share. This move is part of Ryanair’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

