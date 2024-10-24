News & Insights

Ryanair Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

October 24, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 80,000 ordinary shares and 134,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares, as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The purchase prices ranged from €17.710 to €17.840 for ordinary shares and from $22.215 to $22.660 for the American Depositary Shares. This move reflects Ryanair’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic financial management.

