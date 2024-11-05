Ryanair downgraded to Hold from Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded Ryanair (RYAAY) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of EUR 19.50. The firm sees a “tricky” setup into Q4 amid tougher comparisons and limited upside to the current share price.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RYAAY:
- Ryanair’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Enhances Value
- Ryanair Reports 18% Profit Decline Amid Traffic Growth
- Ryanair Reports Profit Drop Amid Traffic Growth
- Ryanair Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback
- Ryanair Reports 7% Passenger Growth in October
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.