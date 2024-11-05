Ryanair downgraded to Hold from Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded Ryanair (RYAAY) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of EUR 19.50. The firm sees a “tricky” setup into Q4 amid tougher comparisons and limited upside to the current share price.

