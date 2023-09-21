Ryanair cuts routes, aircraft from Dublin where no 'incentives' to grow

DUBLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I said on Thursday it will cut 17 routes from its winter schedule at Dublin airport and move all 19 of its new Boeing 737 MAX planes to other European airports that offer incentives to fly quieter, lower CO2 emission aircraft.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, cited increased passenger charges, what it described as ongoing capital mismanagement by the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) and the failure to deliver a "meaningful" environmental incentive scheme.

"The simple message is if you want to attract traffic, you've got to put in incentives and they go the opposite way (in Dublin)," Eddie Wilson, the head of Ryanair DAC, the largest airline in the group, told a press conference.

Wilson said Ryanair planned to move some of the new aircraft to airports in Spain and Italy, as well as Britain's Luton airport.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

