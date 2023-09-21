News & Insights

Commodities

Ryanair cuts routes, aircraft from Dublin where no 'incentives' to grow

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

September 21, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I said on Thursday it will cut 17 routes from its winter schedule at Dublin airport and move all 19 of its new Boeing 737 MAX planes to other European airports that offer incentives to fly quieter, lower CO2 emission aircraft.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, cited increased passenger charges, what it described as ongoing capital mismanagement by the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) and the failure to deliver a "meaningful" environmental incentive scheme.

"The simple message is if you want to attract traffic, you've got to put in incentives and they go the opposite way (in Dublin)," Eddie Wilson, the head of Ryanair DAC, the largest airline in the group, told a press conference.

Wilson said Ryanair planned to move some of the new aircraft to airports in Spain and Italy, as well as Britain's Luton airport.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.