News & Insights

Companies
BA

Ryanair cuts 2025 traffic forecast as Boeing MAX delays hit summer plans

Credit: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

March 01, 2024 — 03:13 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - European carrier Ryanair RYA.I said on Friday that delays to Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX deliveries would result in a reduction in its fiscal 2025 traffic, as it would have to cut about 10 aircraft lines of flying for the peak summer months.

Ryanair forecast fiscal 2025 traffic at under 200 million passengers, down from its 205 million target given earlier, as Boeing now expected to deliver only 40 of the 57 planned B737-MAX8200 aircraft that were due to be delivered to the airline by June end.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.