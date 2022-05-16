Ryanair CFO says ticket prices lower than earlier expectations

DUBLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I in recent weeks has seen single-digit percentage increases in ticket prices compared to the same period in the year before COVID, but fare levels are lower than the company had anticipated earlier in the year, a senior executive said.

Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan told Reuters in an interview that the airline was continuing to talk to Boeing BA.N about an order for the 737 MAX 10 aircraft.

He said Boeing needed a big order from a customer like Ryanair and the airline would order if the price was right, but that it was not clear if such an order would come in the coming months or coming years.

(Writing by Conor Humprhies; Editing by Tom Hogue)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.