Companies
BA

Ryanair CFO says ticket prices lower than earlier expectations

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Ryanair in recent weeks has seen single-digit percentage increases in ticket prices compared to the same period in the year before COVID, but fare levels are lower than the company had anticipated earlier in the year, a senior executive said.

DUBLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I in recent weeks has seen single-digit percentage increases in ticket prices compared to the same period in the year before COVID, but fare levels are lower than the company had anticipated earlier in the year, a senior executive said.

Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan told Reuters in an interview that the airline was continuing to talk to Boeing BA.N about an order for the 737 MAX 10 aircraft.

He said Boeing needed a big order from a customer like Ryanair and the airline would order if the price was right, but that it was not clear if such an order would come in the coming months or coming years.

(Writing by Conor Humprhies; Editing by Tom Hogue)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Daybreak Europe Open: Siemens to End Russian Business

May 12, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular