Ryanair CEO sees unrestricted UK-European travel from July

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The chief executive of airline Ryanair RYA.I expects there to be unrestricted movement between Europe and Britain from July onwards, taking an optimistic position despite Britain's move to further limit travel on Thursday.

"When people are travelling in July and August there will be no restrictions on travel to and from, between, the UK and Europe, because of the success of vaccines and the fact that the vaccines are effective against this variant," Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told the BBC on Friday.

Britain removed Portugal from its quarantine-free travel list on Thursday, essentially shutting down Britain's international leisure market just weeks after it reopened.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.