Ryanair CEO sees fraught period ahead due to COVID-19 concerns

DUBLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - European airlines are in for a fraught period between now and the end of the year due to renewed COVID-19 concerns that will disrupt Christmas travel and early summer holiday bookings, Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

"Up until last weekend, things were going great. Volumes were back running at about 100% of our pre-COVID price volumes. It has been disrupted by the Austrian lockdown and there is a renewed concern across Europe about a fourth or firth wave of COVID," O'Leary told an online event

"I think we're in for a fraught period between now and Christmas ... It's inevitable we will undermine confidence between now and Christmas, and that will disrupt Christmas and also unsettle people between Christmas and New Year when they would normally start booking their summer holidays."

