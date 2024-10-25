News & Insights

Ryanair Boosts Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 50,000 ordinary shares and 133,978 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The transactions were completed with a volume-weighted average price of €17.8050 and US$22.4228 per share. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects Ryanair’s confidence in its financial health.

