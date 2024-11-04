Ryanair Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings plc has repurchased and canceled a total of 154,000 ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The repurchase prices ranged from €17.345 to €17.610 for ordinary shares and $22.508 to $22.965 for shares underlying American Depositary Shares. This move is part of Ryanair’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

