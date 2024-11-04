News & Insights

Stocks

Ryanair Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings plc has repurchased and canceled a total of 154,000 ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The repurchase prices ranged from €17.345 to €17.610 for ordinary shares and $22.508 to $22.965 for shares underlying American Depositary Shares. This move is part of Ryanair’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.