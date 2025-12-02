Ryanair Boosts Pescara Airport With Record Routes and 1.3M Passengers

Ryanair Holdings’ RYAAY announcement marks a major step forward for Pescara Airport and the Abruzzo Region, as the scrapping of the Municipal Tax directly drives an 80% surge in passenger traffic. The airline is investing $200 million and basing two aircraft year-round, its first-ever winter deployment at Pescara, while expanding to a record number of routes for Winter 2025 and Summer 2026. These moves strengthen the airport’s connectivity and reinforce Abruzzo’s growing appeal within Ryanair’s Italian network.

The Abruzzo Region’s decision to abolish the tax has made the Italian city of Pescara far more competitive, and Ryanair has responded decisively by adding capacity, launching new routes and supporting over 1,000 jobs. Leaders, including President Marsilio and SAGA’s (Abruzzo Airport Management Society’s) President Fraccastoro, highlighted how the policy shift accelerated passenger milestones and boosted enthusiasm across the airport. Their comments show how coordinated action between the airline and local authorities actively fuels tourism growth and encourages further infrastructure improvements.

Ryanair is now urging the Italian Government to extend this tax removal nationwide, stating it could unlock 20 million additional passengers, 40 new aircraft and more than 250 new routes across Italy. As Pescara records its busiest seasons and prepares for further expansion, its momentum illustrates how proactive policy decisions and airline investment can reshape regional air travel and deliver meaningful economic benefits.

