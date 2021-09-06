Ryanair, Boeing End Discussions On MAX10 Order

(RTTNews) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) and Boeing (BA) have agreed to end negotiations with respect to MAX10 order as they have failed to reach any agreement on pricing. Over the past 10 months, they were in talks about a large order for Boeing MAX10 aircraft following current deliveries for 210 B737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said: "We do not share Boeing's optimistic pricing outlook, although this may explain why in recent weeks other large Boeing customers such as Delta and Jet2, have been placing new orders with Airbus, rather than Boeing."

Ryanair will take delivery of over 200 B737 Gamechanger aircraft from 2021 to 2025.

