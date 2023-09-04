Ryanair August Passenger Traffic, Load Factor Rise

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings (RYA.L) reported Monday that its passenger traffic for the month of August grew 11 percent to 18.9 million guests from last year's 16.9 million guests.

Load factor for the period was 96 percent, same as last year.

For the rolling 12 month period, passenger traffic was up 20 percent from last year to 177.4 million guests, and load factor grew 5 percentage points to 94 percent.

Ryanair operated over 103,000 flights in August 2023. The company noted that over 350 flights or 63,000 guests were cancelled on 28th/29th Aug due to NATS ATC computer "failure" which has still not been explained.

