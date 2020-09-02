Markets

Ryanair Aug. Passenger Traffic Down 53% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported August Group traffic of 7.0 million guests, compared to 14.9 million, previous year. August passenger traffic fell 53 percent year-on-year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The company operated approximately 60% of its normal August schedule with a 73% load factor.

For the rolling annual period, Ryanair Holdings plc recorded passenger traffic of 88.9 million compared to 149.2 million last year, a decline of 40 percent.

