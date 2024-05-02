News & Insights

Ryanair April Passengers Up 8% YoY

May 02, 2024 — 04:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported guests of 17.3 million for the month of April, 2024, compared to 16.0 million, a year ago, an increase of 8%. Load factor was 92% compared to 94%, prior year, down 2 percentage points. The airline operated over 98,400 flights in April. Almost 700 flights were cancelled due to Israel/Gaza conflict and over 340 flights cancelled due to the French ATC strike.

For the rolling period, guests were 185.0 million, an increase of 9% from prior year. Load factor was 93%, a decline of 1 percentage point.

