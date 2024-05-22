Ryanair Announces Major Shift in Shareholding

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings PLC has notified a significant change in shareholding, with BNP Paribas SA’s voting rights crossing below the 6% threshold to 5.72%. The adjustment follows an acquisition and disposal of voting rights and financial instruments, impacting the total number of voting rights attached to Ryanair’s shares. This financial activity has been officially reported to the Central Bank of Ireland and the relevant issuer, indicating a shift in major holdings as of May 20, 2024.

